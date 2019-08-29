Take the pledge to vote

India's Elavenil Valarivan Wins 10m Air Rifle Gold at ISSF World Cup in Rio, Joins Elite List

Elavenil Valarivan was at her best as she pipped her senior compatriots Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 29, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
India's Elavenil Valarivan Wins 10m Air Rifle Gold at ISSF World Cup in Rio, Joins Elite List
Elavenil Valarivan won the 10m Air Rifle gold at Rio ISSF World Cup.
Elavenil Valarivan on Wednesday became only the third Indian shooter after Apurvi Chandela and Anjali Bhagwat to win the gold medal at the senior ISSF World Cup in the 10m Air Rifle category. The 20-year-old shot gold with 251.7 points, while Seonaid Mcintosh from Great Britain took the silver with 250.6 points.

Valarivan had narrowly missed out on a medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich as she finished fourth in the final. However, on Wednesday, Elavenil was at her best as she pipped her senior compatriots Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela.

World number 2 Anjum Moudgil (166.8 points) finished sixth at the event. Earlier, Apurvi Chandela narrowly failed to qualify for the final, finishing at 11th place in the qualifying round. The world number two Anjum has already secured a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Valarivan and Moudgil had qualified for the final with scores of 629.4 and 629.1 respectively. Chandela hit 627.7 after a poor final qualification round, eventually finishing 11th, outside the eight qualification spots.

This is Elavenil Valarivan's maiden medal at senior World Cup. The 20-year-old from Tamil Nadu had earlier won gold medals at ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney and Suhl in 2018.

