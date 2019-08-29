India's Elavenil Valarivan Wins 10m Air Rifle Gold at ISSF World Cup in Rio, Joins Elite List
Elavenil Valarivan was at her best as she pipped her senior compatriots Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela.
Elavenil Valarivan won the 10m Air Rifle gold at Rio ISSF World Cup.
Elavenil Valarivan on Wednesday became only the third Indian shooter after Apurvi Chandela and Anjali Bhagwat to win the gold medal at the senior ISSF World Cup in the 10m Air Rifle category. The 20-year-old shot gold with 251.7 points, while Seonaid Mcintosh from Great Britain took the silver with 250.6 points.
Valarivan had narrowly missed out on a medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich as she finished fourth in the final. However, on Wednesday, Elavenil was at her best as she pipped her senior compatriots Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela.
World number 2 Anjum Moudgil (166.8 points) finished sixth at the event. Earlier, Apurvi Chandela narrowly failed to qualify for the final, finishing at 11th place in the qualifying round. The world number two Anjum has already secured a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Valarivan and Moudgil had qualified for the final with scores of 629.4 and 629.1 respectively. Chandela hit 627.7 after a poor final qualification round, eventually finishing 11th, outside the eight qualification spots.
Elavenil wins gold!It’s a wonderful start to the #Shooting WorldCup in Rio as 20yr old #TOPSAthlete @elavalarivan wins a gold in women’s 10m air rifle with a score of 251.7.It’s a 1st ever Sr. WC medal for this talented shooter.We congratulate her!@KirenRijiju @DGSAI pic.twitter.com/0q3XPlYVyK— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2019
#NationalSportsDay gets sweeter. @elavalarivan wins her first senior World Cupon the day GNSPF’s efforts are recognised through the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar! Thanking the universe! @narendramodi @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI @RaninderSingh @OfficialNRAI pic.twitter.com/tw1Yv1X3bT— Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) August 28, 2019
This is Elavenil Valarivan's maiden medal at senior World Cup. The 20-year-old from Tamil Nadu had earlier won gold medals at ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney and Suhl in 2018.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Praises Golden Girl PV Sindhu's Extreme Fitness Regime
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85
- India Must Focus on Becoming Major Software Producer, Suggests MeitY Secretary