India's First batch of Athletes Land in Tokyo for Paralympics

The first group of Indian para-athletes landed in Tokyo on Wednesday for the Paralympic Games, which begin on August 24 and runs till September 5. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the quadrennial games, 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines will be featuring in this year.

The first batch of Indian athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, including flag bearer Thangavelu Mariyappan left for the Games in the wee hours of Wednesday amid a warm send-off have now arrived in Tokyo. The eight-member group was accorded a send-off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by officials of Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Along with Mariyappan, Tek Chand and Vinod Kumar were the other two athletes that took the early morning flight to Tokyo.

“The entire country, including the honourable prime minister and sports minister, are cheering for us today. Every athlete who is going to take part in the Paralympics is already a winner and I wish all of them good luck," said PCI president Deepa Malik while addressing the contingent.

Ahead of departure, Tek Chand, a javelin thrower, said, “I will try my best to win a medal. There were few hurdles but it is part of life. I overcame them. Today, I am going to play for the country," told ANI.

For the first time, accessible vehicles were provided by Svayam India, PCI’s accessibility partners, for the commuting of wheelchair-bound athletes. “These accessible vehicles are customised for the needs of not only our athletes but also for all people with reduced mobility. Our players are our pride and they have every right to travel with dignity," said Sminu Jindal, founder of Svayam India.

Another contingent of 14 members, including the president of PCI, Deepa Malik left for the Japanese capital on Wednesday evening.

✈️ Destination TokyoTokyo #Paralympics Contingent comprising of Bhavina Patel & Sonalben Patel to leave for Tokyo today from IGI Airport, DelhiPCI President @DeepaAthlete will accompany the Contingent to Tokyo to support & motivate our Para Athletes#Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/UGqeO8mdA5 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2021

India will start its campaign on August 27 with men’s and women’s archery events.

Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India while Gursharan Singh will be the Chef de Mission of the team.

(With Agency Inputs)

