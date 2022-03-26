India's First-ever SAI NCOE for Mountain Terrain Biking and Bicycle Motocross to be Set up in Shimla

India’s first-ever SAI National Centre of Excellence to train athletes in mountain terrain biking and bicycle motocross will be set up in Shimla by the Sports Ministry in collaboration with the Youth Services and Sports department of the government of Himachal Pradesh.

The collaboration between the centre and the state to set up this world-class facility was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on March 23.

The NCOE is being set up to provide world-class training facilities to Indian cyclists so that they can compete for the 18 Olympic medals in the disciplines of MTB and BMX.

“The time has come to expand our orbit and train athletes for Olympics in other disciplines where Indian athletes are showing prospect and where we can bag more medals to improve the overall tally at Olympics," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said in release.

“Cycling is one such discipline where there is a lot of potential. This first ever SAI NCOE set up in Shimla in collaboration with HP Government will provide world class infrastructure and coaching to Indian cyclists preparing in the disciplines of MTB and BMX for 2028. It is a step to enhance India’s sporting potential and we will see the results in the years ahead."

The centre, one of the best high-altitude training facilities in the world, at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level, will have world-class infrastructure, a state-of-art sports science high performance centre, Olympic-level track and coaches of international repute, where India’s best cyclists and local sporting talent can train, a ministry release stated.

Owing to the requirement of the sport for a hilly terrain and a suitable climate for training, Shimla emerged as a preferred choice for the NCOE.

With the setting up of this SAI NCOE, Himachal becomes the torchbearer of MTB and BMX training in India and a possible venue for future World Championships for the two cycling disciplines.

The NCOE, which will have the capacity to train around 200 cyclists for Olympic-level preparations, will be equipped with an XCO Olympic level track, a training track with specialised features, one BMX track, one indoor gymnasium, an indoor setup with virtual trainers, hostel facilities for 100 athletes, coaches and support staff.

Besides, there will be a High Performance Center for Sports Science with state-of-the art facilities such as indoor recovery pool, stream and sauna, strength and conditioning hall, a biomech lab, physiotherapy, anthropometry.

High-end equipments such as breath and lactic analysers, heart rate monitors, treadmills, bicycle ergometers will also be available for athletes to use during their training

