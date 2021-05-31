India's Fouaad Mirza Completes Formality of Olympic Equestrian Qualification

Expert horse rider Fouaad Mirza, the first Indian to qualify for Olympic Games equestrian in 20 years, has completed the minimum eligibility requirement (MER) to compete in the Olympics Games’ eventing discipline.

At the Baborowko Equestrian Festival in Poland on Saturday, Mirza retained the first two placings in his event, with Seigneur Medicott finishing first and Dajara 4 second after the cross-country to complete the MER formalities before the June 24 deadline.

In January, 27-year-old Mirza, a double 2018 Asian Games medallist, officially became the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics after the 2000 Sydney Games.

Imtiaz Anees had competed at the 2000 Olympics while Wing Commander IJ Lamba represented India at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Games.

At the 2018 Asian Games, Mirza had won silver in individual eventing and scored 34 points on his first choice horse, Fernhill Facetime, and 30 with his second horse, Toughingwood.

