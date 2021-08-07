CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Sports» India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra's Top 10 Throws at International Events
1-MIN READ

India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra's Top 10 Throws at International Events

Neeraj Chopra ina action at the Tokyo Olympics (AP)

Neeraj Chopra won India’s first gold medal in Athletics with a throw of 87.58 meters, clinched the men's javelin throw title at the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra, the 23-year-old athlete from Panipat Haryana etched his names in the history book with golden letters on August 7, 2021 as he clinched the gold medal at men’s javelin throw event with a throw of 87.58 metres.

Chopra has also become only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. Chopra now holds gold medals in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and now the Olympics, all at the same time.

ALSO READ | From One Olympic Gold Medallist to Another: Abhinav Bindra ‘Welcomes’ Neeraj Chopra to The Club

Chopra seized the lead in the final with a throw of 87.03 on his first attempt. The gold medal winning throw of 87.58 came in his second attempt. Then threw 76.79m in his third. He fouled on his fourth and fifth and finished it off with a 84.24m throw in his sixth attempt.

Here’s a list of top 10 throws of his career:

DATE                    EVENT                                                                              RESULT(m)

  1. 27 AUG 2018      Jakarta Asian Games, Jakarta                                   88.06
  2. 05 MAR 2021     Indian Grand Prix 3, Patiala                                      88.07
  3. 28 JAN 2020       ACNW League Meeting 1, Potchefstroom               87.86
  4. 17 MAR 2021     Federation Cup, Patiala                                               87.80
  5. 07 AUG 2021      2020 Olympics, Tokyo                                                 87.58
  6. 04 MAY 2018      Doha IAAF Diamond League, Doha                         87.43
  7. 26 JUN 2021       Kuortane Games, Kuortane                                       86.79
  8. 04 AUG 2021      2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo                                     86.65
  9. 23 JUL 2016        IAAF World U20 Championships, Bydgoszcz        86.48
  10. 14 APR 2018       Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast   86.47

The International Olympic Committee still credits Norman Pritchard’s 200m and 200m hurdles silver medals in the 1900 Paris Olympics to India though various researches, including the records of then IAAF (now World Athletics), showed that he had competed for Great Britain. Pritchard was not an Indian and the country’s first Olympic participation under a national Olympic body was in 1920.

Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage: Schedule | Results | Medals Tally

Since then, track and field athletes have been an integral part of Indian contingents in almost all the editions of the Games.

first published:August 07, 2021, 18:54 IST