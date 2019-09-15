Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

India's Greco-Roman Wrestlers Continue to Struggles at World Championships

Manish, Sunil Kumar and Ravi all exited the Olympic qualification race as India's wrestlers continued their poor showing in the Greco-Roman category at the World Championship.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's Greco-Roman Wrestlers Continue to Struggles at World Championships
Manish, Sunil Kumar and Ravi lost their bouts (Photo Credit: WFI)
Loading...

Nur-Sultan: Ravi won India's first bout at the World Championships before suffering a defeat by fall as the country's Greco-Roman wrestlers' disappointing show continued here on Sunday.

The Olympic qualification was at stake in three categories but all three Indians cut a sorry figure as Manish (67kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Ravi (97kg) exited without a fight.

The four wrestlers in action on the opening day had not won a single bout and three of them did not even score a point but Ravi managed to win a bout against Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hao Chen.

Ravi opened up a 2-0 lead with take-down move and remained defensive until the end of the period.

In the second period, the Taipei lost a point due to passivity and Ravi took advantage by employing a gut-wrench from the ground position. There was not much action in the bout as the Indian won 5-0.

In the next bout against Czech Republic's Artur Omarov, Ravi lost two points for fleeing the mat and then conceded a passivity point.

Omarov finished the bout in a jiffy as he made the score 7-0 with two gut wrench moves and then pinned his opponent, 27 seconds before the end of the first period.

Omarov later lost his quarterfinal 1-2 to Serbia's Mihail Kajaia, closing doors on Ravi.

Manish opened up an early 1-0 lead but conceded 10 points in a row to lose by Techincal Superiority against Bulgaria's Devvid Tihomirov Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian later lost his quarterfinal 0-6 to Denmark's Fredrik Holmquist Bjerrhuus, ending Manish's hopes to get into the medal round via repechage.

In the 87kg, Sunil lost 0-6 to USA's Joseph Patrick Rau. The American lost his pre-quarterfinal by technical Superiority to Belarus' Mikalai Stadub, ensuring the Indian's exit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram