sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»India's Maiden Tri-nation Invitational Valorant Championship to Feature Teams from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
1-MIN READ

India's Maiden Tri-nation Invitational Valorant Championship to Feature Teams from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Valorant Championship -- 'Rise of Legends 2021'

Valorant Championship -- 'Rise of Legends 2021'

The eight-day tournament will see participation from 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

India’s first-ever tri-nation Invitational Valorant Championship — ‘Rise of Legends 2021’ that also features teams from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — will begin on Thursday.

Hosted by the country’s leading game streaming and eSports platform Rooter, the eight-day tournament will see participation from 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Released globally in June last year, Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, California.

Players play as one of a set of agents having unique abilities, characters designed based on several countries and cultures around the world.

RELATED NEWS

In the main game mode, players are assigned to either the attacking or defending team with each team having five players on it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 02, 2021, 17:57 IST