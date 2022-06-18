India's Neeraj Chopra Wins Javelin Gold at Kuortane Games in Finland

India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the ongoing Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday. Chopra took the top spot with a best throw of 86.69m as he finished ahead of Keshorn Walcott Trinidad and Tobago and world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Chopra started with a throw of 86.69m before following that with two fouls. He then opted out of attempting his remaining three throws with his first attempt strong enough to fetch him the yellow metal.

The rainy conditions made it a tough task for the competitors with Chopra slipping while going for his third attempt following which he decided against making any more throw even though the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist had three chances to improve upon his first effort.

However, Walcott wasn’t far behind as he took home the silver medal with a throw of 86.64m while Peters had to remain content with the bronze after a best throw of 84.75m.

More to follow…

