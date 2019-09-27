India's New Kit Unveiled ahead of IAAF World Athletics Championships
The look that the Indian squad will be sporting at the IAAF World Athletics Championships was unveiled on Thursday.
India's new kit for World Athletics Championships (Photo Credit: AFI)
Doha: The 27-member Indian squad will compete in the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships here in a new team uniform.
Athletics Federation of India launched the new kit here on Wednesday ahead of the year's biggest competition in track and field sport.
AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said the kit would be worn by the national athletics team at all international events except for the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.
"Our athletes are on the cusp of making a mark at the global level, having consistently done well at the Asian level. And we are very pleased that Nestle MILO is coming on board as our Official Partner," he said.
Last month, AFI announced a major sponsorship deal for the flagship talent hunt initiative NIDJAM.
"MILO now moves in deeper, by working with the Federation to create scientific approaches and feasible nutrition programmes for the junior athletes and championships under the AFI banner," read the AFI statement.
