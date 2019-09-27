Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

India's New Kit Unveiled ahead of IAAF World Athletics Championships

The look that the Indian squad will be sporting at the IAAF World Athletics Championships was unveiled on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's New Kit Unveiled ahead of IAAF World Athletics Championships
India's new kit for World Athletics Championships (Photo Credit: AFI)
Loading...

Doha: The 27-member Indian squad will compete in the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships here in a new team uniform.

Athletics Federation of India launched the new kit here on Wednesday ahead of the year's biggest competition in track and field sport.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said the kit would be worn by the national athletics team at all international events except for the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

"Our athletes are on the cusp of making a mark at the global level, having consistently done well at the Asian level. And we are very pleased that Nestle MILO is coming on board as our Official Partner," he said.

Last month, AFI announced a major sponsorship deal for the flagship talent hunt initiative NIDJAM.

"MILO now moves in deeper, by working with the Federation to create scientific approaches and feasible nutrition programmes for the junior athletes and championships under the AFI banner," read the AFI statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram