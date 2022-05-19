India's Nikhat Zareen Poised to Join Elite List in IBA Women's World Boxing Championships Final

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen punched her way into the 52kg final at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Exhibiting a skilful display, Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer Nikhat pulled off a comprehensive 5-0 win against Brazil’s Caroline De Almeida in the semifinal.

Playing her only second World Championships, Nikhat will take a shot at gold on Thursday when she squares off against Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight final. Jutamas stunned the two-time World Championships medallist experienced Kazakh boxer Zhaina Shekerbekova 4-1 in the semifinal.

The 25-year-old, a former youth world champion, is enjoying a great year having clinched the gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in February.

She can join the likes of Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC and become the fifth Indian to win gold at the WBC.

In fact, Mary Kom has the most number of medals at the meet, with five being gold. While Mary Kom has won one silver medal among eight others.

India’s best performance in the event came in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze.

In the last edition, four Indian boxers returned home with medals Manju Rani clinched the silver, while Mary Kom bagged an unparalleled eighth world medal in the form of a bronze.

Meanwhile, Manisha (57kg) and Parveen (63kg) gave their all but ended up with 0-5 and 1-4 defeats against the 2020 Olympic Games bronze medallist Italy’s Irma Testa and Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst respectively to get bronze medals.

This year’s tournament also marks the 20th anniversary of the Women’s World Championships, which has been witnessing exciting action in the presence of 310 boxers from 73 countries across the world.

Indian fans can watch the Women’s World Boxing Championships final between Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas live broadcast on Sony Sports Network and the live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website from 8:45 p.m. IST.

