India's Olympic-bound Boxer Simranjit Kaur Tests Positive for Covid-19
India's Olympic-bound Boxer Simranjit Kaur Tests Positive for Covid-19

Simranjit Kaur (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Simranjit Kaur has tested positive for coronavirus after being moved to the safe zone at JNL Stadium.

Olympic- bound boxer Simranjit Kaur has tested positive for coronavirus, according to TOI. She, along with Pooja Rani and Lovlina Borgohain, had been shifted to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

Earlier, Indian women’s boxing’s High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco and head coach Mohammed Ali Qamar, among 21 campers who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Ten from the men’s contingent had tested positive for Covid-19 in March at their training base in Patiala.

After Simranjit’s tets came back positive, training has been halted for the Olympic-bound boxers as Lovlinaand Pooja have been asked to return home, after they tested negative.

More to follow… 

first published:April 20, 2021, 11:00 IST