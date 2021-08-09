India's Olympic Medallists Land in New Delhi, Hotel Ashoka Decked for Welcome

India’s Tokyo Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra (gold), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) and Bajrang Punia and Lovlina Borgohain (bronze) landed at New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The medallists received a grand reception at the airport from where they made ther way to Hotel Ashoka, where all the medal winners will be felicitated by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Hotel Ashoka wore a festive look with the lobby being decked with marigold flowers, ceremonial lanterns and Olympic rings. The lobby, especially, looked resplendent, shimmering in the incandescence of the special lighting arrangements made to welcome the medals winners and other achievers in Tokyo.

Ravi’s father expressed his happiness while speaking with CNN-News18 and said, “Today is a very happy day. Today the village is celebrating diwali and holi and everything. I want to share the happiness through media. All the relatives and everyone are in Delhi for Ravi."

Upon coming out of the airport gate, and Indian contingent official said, “The love given by the public will turn into results. You will see more people taking up sports. The performances overall was good about from the problem in a couple of events."

When Bajrang made his way out of the airport, he was hailed on the shoulders of his people and enter his Scorpio through the sunroof. He told the media that he was happy with the medal but will work harder to go even better.

“Happy with the medal but will work harder and try to improve on the mistakes I made this time," he said.

Neeraj left the airport without speaking with the media as he was helped into the car amidst a huge crowd.

Lovlina Borgohain told News18, “It was my dream to win an Olympic medal and come back to India. It feels very nice to meet and come back home after so long. Everyone at home is very happy, my father has come."

During the felicitation ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the players via a video conferencing.

India won a total of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

(With IANS inputs)

