India's Own Superstar Neeraj Chopra Stars in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has surprised sports and Marvel fans alike. The star javelin-thrower has become a part of the fight to safeguard Wakanda. In a promo video that shows him unleashing his true, warrior-like essence, Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj is seen boldly wielding the javelin for Black Panther’s Dora Milaje. Neeraj is seen championing the virtue of fighting for one’s country in the upcoming superhero movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is set to release in India on November 11.

The promotional video shows Neeraj Chopra dropping from a high-tech portal opening in the roof, landing on his feet and clenching his javelin tight. He then picks up pace, gathering momentum to throw the javelin. When he does aim it, the javelin flies, transitioning into a spear and piercing the surface of a road. From here, the video seamlessly connects to the hair-raising trailer of Wakanda Forever. A background voice can be heard saying “dikha denge unhe ke hum kaun hai” in the promo. This is Hindi for “show them who we are”, arguably the most popular dialogue featured in the trailer. Posting the video on Twitter, Neeraj wrote, “Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye”.

Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi. Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye. November 11. Don’t miss the action. #WakandaForever@Marvel_India pic.twitter.com/4SJ3BuyuEm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 28, 2022

Fans are ecstatic about this collaboration! “Feels like my thousand dreams come true at once,” one user wrote.

Oh My God! Oh My God! Am i dreaming right now! @Neeraj_chopra1 @Marvel a collab worth waiting for! Feels like my thousand dreams come true at once! If i could i would write it across the sky so that everyone could see & know how much happy i am today!#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/yTjiOep4Xj — (@serenity__77) October 28, 2022

Another called him “our very own superhero”.

Nothing could have been better than our very own superhero collaborating with @Marvel_India #NeerajChopra — NcStan (@NeerajChopraFc_) October 28, 2022

One fan said that the collaboration between Marvel and Neeraj Chopra was a proud moment for India.

Indian proud moment

Thanks bro ❤️ — MoHit Man❤️❤️ (@Sainiachal8858) October 28, 2022

“Awesome…. ye style jam gaya..you are superhit boss “golden boy,” read a comment

Awesome…. Ye Style Jam Gaya

You Are Superhit Boss "Golden Boy" — YouthTrend (@youth_trend1) October 28, 2022

Earlier this year in September, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win the prestigious Diamond League title. The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist registered a throw of 88.44m to clinch the top spot in the Diamond League series men’s javelin. It was Neeraj’s third appearance in the finals of the Diamond League. In July, Neeraj claimed a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States.

Coming back to Wakanda Forever, the superhero film focuses on Wakanda’s struggle to protect itself from invading forces following the death of King T’Challa. The leaders of Wakanda also have to face the threat from the hidden undersea nation, Talokan. The global release of the film already took place on October 27. Fans have called Wakanda Forever a fitting tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, the male lead in Black Panther, who died of colon cancer in 2020.

