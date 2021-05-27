India's Singles Challenge Ends in the French Open Qualifiers

India’s singles challenge came to an end at the French Open as Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina all lost their second qualifiers on Wednesday.

Sumit Nagal went down 6-3 6-3 to Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in his second round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan also crashed out with a tame 1-6 2-6 defeat against Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin.

Ankita Raina’s yet another attempt to qualify for the singles main draw of a Grand Slam failed as she was defeated by higher-ranked German Greet Minnen, winning only two games in the entire match that lasted one hour and 21 minutes.

The 125th ranked Indian could convert only one of the three breakpoints and eventually lost 2-6 0-6. It was Ankita’s seventh attempt to crack the singles main draw of a major. She had reached the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event early this year, falling at the final stage.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prajnesh Gunneswaran had lost 2-6, 2-6 to German Oscar Otte in the first round.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here