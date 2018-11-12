India’s Tennis Colts Shine in Asia Playoffs at Club Med Bali

The Indian junior contingent participating at the prestigious Les Petits As – Asia Playoffs Lacoste Tennis Tournament, came out successful with some great results. The tournament which was held in Club Med Bali between 15th - 19th October 2018 saw five Indian players qualify for the highly esteemed Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste in France.The playoffs saw some thrilling action from Indian players, and even the finals saw compatriots taking on each other, Ayushmaan Arjeria and Yuvan Nandal locked horns in the finals, wherein the latter lost to the Gwalior based player.Pari Singh secured the third position in the under-14 girls playoffs, she is only Indian girl who booked her ticket to France for January 2019 for the finals. Nithis Latha & Aditya Rathi were the other two Indian players who qualified for the Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste in France.Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste is one of leading international premier junior tennis tournament, known for having shaped the careers of tennis players such as Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet. The competition, since its inception in 1983 is recognized as the World Championship for players of Under 14 category.