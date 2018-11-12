English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India’s Tennis Colts Shine in Asia Playoffs at Club Med Bali
The Indian junior contingent participating at the prestigious Les Petits As – Asia Playoffs Lacoste Tennis Tournament, came out successful with some great results. The tournament which was held in Club Med Bali between 15th - 19th October 2018 saw five Indian players qualify for the highly esteemed Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste in France.
The Indian junior contingent participating at the prestigious Les Petits As – Asia Playoffs Lacoste Tennis Tournament, came out successful with some great results. The tournament which was held in Club Med Bali between 15th - 19th October 2018 saw five Indian players qualify for the highly esteemed Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste in France.
Loading...
The Indian junior contingent participating at the prestigious Les Petits As – Asia Playoffs Lacoste Tennis Tournament, came out successful with some great results. The tournament which was held in Club Med Bali between 15th - 19th October 2018 saw five Indian players qualify for the highly esteemed Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste in France.
The playoffs saw some thrilling action from Indian players, and even the finals saw compatriots taking on each other, Ayushmaan Arjeria and Yuvan Nandal locked horns in the finals, wherein the latter lost to the Gwalior based player.
Pari Singh secured the third position in the under-14 girls playoffs, she is only Indian girl who booked her ticket to France for January 2019 for the finals. Nithis Latha & Aditya Rathi were the other two Indian players who qualified for the Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste in France.
Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste is one of leading international premier junior tennis tournament, known for having shaped the careers of tennis players such as Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet. The competition, since its inception in 1983 is recognized as the World Championship for players of Under 14 category.
The playoffs saw some thrilling action from Indian players, and even the finals saw compatriots taking on each other, Ayushmaan Arjeria and Yuvan Nandal locked horns in the finals, wherein the latter lost to the Gwalior based player.
Pari Singh secured the third position in the under-14 girls playoffs, she is only Indian girl who booked her ticket to France for January 2019 for the finals. Nithis Latha & Aditya Rathi were the other two Indian players who qualified for the Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste in France.
Les Petits As – Le Mondial Lacoste is one of leading international premier junior tennis tournament, known for having shaped the careers of tennis players such as Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet. The competition, since its inception in 1983 is recognized as the World Championship for players of Under 14 category.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Wedding Picture Rights Sold for This Whopping Amount
- #MeToo: Sushant Singh Rajput Reacts to Mukesh Chabbra's Suspension from Kizie aur Manny
- Home Advantage India’s Biggest Strength for 2018 Hockey World Cup: Sardar Singh
- Franck Ribery Slaps TV Pundit After Bayern Munich Lose to Borussia Dortmund - Report
- Samsung Says They Will Manufacture More Than 1 Million Foldable Phones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...