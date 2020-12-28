India's Top Sporting Moments in 2020

It was supposed to be the year when the world would sit back and enjoy the multitude of sporting competitions. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to stop and the sporting world too came to a halt.

However, in the brief window which allowed the games to be played, there were few memorable moments for India.

INDIA BEAT NETHERLANDS ON HOCKEY PRO LEAGUE DEBUT

Indian hockey got off to a rocking start in 2020 when they defeated world No. 3 Netherlands in their debut FIH Pro League tie. The side beat Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match and then came back to trump them by 3-1 in the second match via a penalty shootout.

SHARATH KAMAL ENDS 10-YEAR DROUGHT

Indian paddler Sharath Kamal did not want to travel to Oman owing to the pandemic which was already wreaking havoc all across the globe in March. However, he did fly across and created history when he won his first tour title in 10 years by clinching the title in Muscat on March 15.

SANIA MIRZA MAKES VICTORIOUS RETURN

After taking a pregnancy break for two years, star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza worked magic by winning the women's doubles title at the WTA Hobart International. She was partnered by Nadiia Kichenok and the duo won the final 6-4, 6-4 on January 18.

RONALDO SINGH BECOMES WORLD NO. 1 JUNIOR SPRINT CYCLIST

It was a good year for Indian cycling when Ronaldo Singh scripted history by becoming the world junior No. 1 as part of all the four Sprint events. Ronaldo topped all the three individual events in the updated UCI World Junior Rankings which was updated in January.

Ronaldo notched up this feat on the back of Esow Alben becoming the first Indian cyclist to hold the top ranking in 2019.

NINE BOXERS BOOK OLYMPIC TICKET

History was created when nine Indian boxers booked their Olympic quotas. However, everything was put to a halt when the Tokyo Games were postponed owing to the pandemic. At the Asian/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers Amman, Jordan, India bagged its biggest haul of Olympic quotas and in the process, went past eight they had bagged at the London Olympics in 2012.

These were the boxers who will represent India next year - MC Mary Kom (51kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg) and Vikas Krishan (69kg).