India's Young Shooters Shine With Gold and Silver Medal Shows on ISSF World Cup Finals Day 2
ISSF World Cup Finals: Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Singh Panwar won gold in the Air Pistol Mixed Team and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team events, respectively.
Manu Bhaker (L) and Divyansh Singh Panwar won two gold medals each. (Photo Credit: @OfficialNRAI)
Putian (China): The young shooters of India shone once more as they swept the mixed events at the ISSF World Cup Finals on Friday to register another memorable day for the country.
India made a brilliant start to the World Cup Finals on Thursday with Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyash Singh Panwar bagging gold medals. They continued their form on the second day in the mixed events.
India had a one-two in the Air Pistol Mixed Team event as Manu Bhaker teamed up with Russia's Artem Chernosov to win the gold medal while Saurabh and Anna Korakaki bagged the silver.
In the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, it was gold and silver for India once again as Divyansh and Croatian legend Snjezana Pejcic finished on top while Apurvi Chandela and China's Zhang bagged the runners-up spot.
This year, India have managed to win four out of the five World Cup gold medals at the women's 10m Air Rifle event.
On Thursday in the men's 10m Air Pistol event, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh had qualified for the final but missed out on podium places with a 5th and 6th place finish respectively.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly
- 'Why Pink Ball?' Questions Desis are Googling Ahead of Historic India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- 'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it
- Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo: Bruce Banner's Quotes from MCU That Will Make You Revisit the Movies