India's Young Shooters Shine With Gold and Silver Medal Shows on ISSF World Cup Finals Day 2

Putian (China): The young shooters of India shone once more as they swept the mixed events at the ISSF World Cup Finals on Friday to register another memorable day for the country.

India made a brilliant start to the World Cup Finals on Thursday with Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyash Singh Panwar bagging gold medals. They continued their form on the second day in the mixed events.

India had a one-two in the Air Pistol Mixed Team event as Manu Bhaker teamed up with Russia's Artem Chernosov to win the gold medal while Saurabh and Anna Korakaki bagged the silver.

In the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, it was gold and silver for India once again as Divyansh and Croatian legend Snjezana Pejcic finished on top while Apurvi Chandela and China's Zhang bagged the runners-up spot.

This year, India have managed to win four out of the five World Cup gold medals at the women's 10m Air Rifle event.

On Thursday in the men's 10m Air Pistol event, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh had qualified for the final but missed out on podium places with a 5th and 6th place finish respectively.

