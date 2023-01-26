Indonesia Masters 2023: Lakshya Sen Wins, Saina Nehwal in Action Too in Second Round

India’s Lakshya Sen, seeded seventh and the reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist, defeated Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong 19-21, 21-8, 21-17 in the second round of the Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament on Thursday.

Former world number one Saina Nehwal takes on Chinese eighth seed Han Yue.

In the previous round, Lakshya dispatched Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka by 21-12, 21-11 scoreline in his men’s singles round of 32 match, while Saina defeated Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po 21-15, 17-21, 21-15.

On Wednesday, HS Prannoy faltered in the opening round, suffering a second successive first-round exit, losing 19-21 10-21 to Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama. He had reached the semifinals of Malaysia Super 1000 but lost in the opening round of India Open last week.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth continued to flatter to deceive as he blew a 18-15 lead and two game points in the second game to lose 10-21 22-24 in 39 minutes.

Priyanshu Rajawat also couldn’t extend his entry into the main draw, going down 21-18 18-21 18-21 to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the first round.

In the women’s singles, Malvika Bansod was no match for fifth seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon as she lost 15-21 13-21, while Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out after suffering a 17-21 15-21 loss against Clara Azurmendi of Spain.

The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also couldn’t cross the opening hurdle, losing 16-21 15-21 to third seed France combination of Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue.

Rohan kapoor and N Sikki Reddy also went down 21-12 21-23 16-21 to Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah and Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here