Indonesia Masters Final, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | January 27, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Catch all the live scores and latest updates from the women's singles final between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin through our live blog.

Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the finals of the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters with a hard-fought win over China's He Bingjiao here on Saturday. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had reached the finals at the last edition, notched up a come-from-behind 18-21 21-12 21-18 triumph over sixth seed Bingjiao, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championship last year. Eighth seed Saina will now face either Spain's three-time World Champion and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin or China's Chen Yufei, seeded third.
Jan 27, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

This is Saina's third title in Indonesia with the first one coming in 2009. She has shown that you can never write her off. 

Jan 27, 2019 3:13 pm (IST)
Jan 27, 2019 3:11 pm (IST)
Jan 27, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

But it's a great result for Saina who is coming back top the court after a shin injury. Apart from the title here, last week she made it to the semis in the Malasysia Masters. 

Jan 27, 2019 3:04 pm (IST)

Saina has won the Indonesia Masters here, but this is not how she would have wanted to win. 

Jan 27, 2019 3:04 pm (IST)

Marin is in serious trouble here. She is limping off the court and in tears. What an unfortunate end for Marin here. And she has conceded the match here. When she was leading 10-3 in the first game.

Jan 27, 2019 3:02 pm (IST)

Exemplary grit shown by Marin after injuring her knee. She is getting ready to play further. A golden opportunity for Nehwal to pocket this match. 

Jan 27, 2019 3:00 pm (IST)

P Kashyap and Siyadatullah will have to come up with a plan here. And Marin seems to have injured herself. This is not looking good for her and that too when she was leading 9-2. 

Jan 27, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

The first game is moving at a rapid pace at the moment and the Indian is playing the catch-up game. Marin has been using her deceptive shots well. Marin leads 7-2. 

Jan 27, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)

Here is the first for the Indian, as Saina brings Marin close to the net, which is her strong point. First unforced error by Marin. She still leads 4-1.

Jan 27, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)

Saina, in early part of the match is not moving well on the court, whereas Marin is looking aggressive. Marin leads 3-0 now. 

Jan 27, 2019 2:55 pm (IST)

Marin, if not controlled right from the start, will not give any chance to the Indian. And the Spainiard has already taken a 2-0 lead. 

Jan 27, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)

Saina has beaten the likes of He Bingjiao and Pornpawee enroute the final and she just needs to win one more match to take the title home.  

Jan 27, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

And both the players are on the court now. This is a golden chance to revive her career. Sh hasn't won a title in close to two years. Hopefully she can change it around here. 

Jan 27, 2019 2:43 pm (IST)

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had reached the finals at the last edition, notched up a come-from-behind 18-21 21-12 21-18 triumph over sixth seed Bingjiao, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championship last year.

Jan 27, 2019 2:40 pm (IST)

Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the finals of the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters with a hard-fought win over China's He Bingjiao here on Saturday.

Jan 27, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the women's singles final of Indonesia Masters between old foes Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin, The Indian has made to her first final of the year and would like to pocket the title.

Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International last year.

