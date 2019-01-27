LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indonesia Masters Final, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Live Score: Saina Looks to Pocket Season's First Title

News18.com | January 27, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Catch all the live scores and latest updates from the women's singles final between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin through our live blog.

Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the finals of the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters with a hard-fought win over China's He Bingjiao here on Saturday. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had reached the finals at the last edition, notched up a come-from-behind 18-21 21-12 21-18 triumph over sixth seed Bingjiao, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championship last year. Eighth seed Saina will now face either Spain's three-time World Champion and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin or China's Chen Yufei, seeded third.
Jan 27, 2019 2:43 pm (IST)

Jan 27, 2019 2:40 pm (IST)

Jan 27, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the women's singles final of Indonesia Masters between old foes Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin, The Indian has made to her first final of the year and would like to pocket the title.

Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International last year.

