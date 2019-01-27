Indonesia Masters Final, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Live Score: Saina Looks to Pocket Season's First Title

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the live scores and latest updates from the women's singles final between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin through our live blog.
Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the finals of the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters with a hard-fought win over China's He Bingjiao here on Saturday. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had reached the finals at the last edition, notched up a come-from-behind 18-21 21-12 21-18 triumph over sixth seed Bingjiao, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championship last year. Eighth seed Saina will now face either Spain's three-time World Champion and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin or China's Chen Yufei, seeded third.
Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International last year.
