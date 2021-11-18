CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#IndvsNZ#Bollywood#Coronavirus
Home » News » Sports » Indonesia Masters: HS Prannoy Shocks Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen, to Face Kidambi Srikanth in Quarters
1-MIN READ

Indonesia Masters: HS Prannoy Shocks Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen, to Face Kidambi Srikanth in Quarters

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy (Twitter)

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy (Twitter)

HS Prannoy defeated Viktor Axelsen and will face Kidambi Srikant in the quarter-finals of the BWF 750 Indonesia Masters.

Sports Desk

India’s HS Prannoy got a shock win over second seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen 14-21 21-19 21-16 to book his place in the quarter-finals of the BWF 750 Indonesia Masters on Thursday.

Prannoy will face his compatriot Kidambi Srikant, who defeated Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 13-21, 21-18, 21-15, for a place in the semi-final.

Earlier in the day, India’s mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy lost to Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran 15-21, 23-21, 18-21 in 54 minutes.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu reached the women’s singles quarter-finals beating Spain’s Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 in a 47-minute encounter.

RELATED NEWS

In the quarter-finals, Sindhu will take on Neslihan Yigit of Turkey, who defeated Marina Ulitina of Ukraine 21-18, 21-13 in the second round on Thursday.

Japan’s top seed Akane Yamaguchi and Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong, the fifth seed here, too advanced to the quarter-finals. While Yamaguchi needed three games to beat South Korea’s Kim Gaeun 21-17, 14-21, 21-16, the Thai player defeated Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-13, 21-12 in second round encounters on Thursday.

More to follow…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 18, 2021, 17:25 IST