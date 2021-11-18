India’s HS Prannoy got a shock win over second seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen 14-21 21-19 21-16 to book his place in the quarter-finals of the BWF 750 Indonesia Masters on Thursday.

Prannoy will face his compatriot Kidambi Srikant, who defeated Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 13-21, 21-18, 21-15, for a place in the semi-final.

Earlier in the day, India’s mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy lost to Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran 15-21, 23-21, 18-21 in 54 minutes.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu reached the women’s singles quarter-finals beating Spain’s Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 in a 47-minute encounter.

In the quarter-finals, Sindhu will take on Neslihan Yigit of Turkey, who defeated Marina Ulitina of Ukraine 21-18, 21-13 in the second round on Thursday.

Japan’s top seed Akane Yamaguchi and Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong, the fifth seed here, too advanced to the quarter-finals. While Yamaguchi needed three games to beat South Korea’s Kim Gaeun 21-17, 14-21, 21-16, the Thai player defeated Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-13, 21-12 in second round encounters on Thursday.

More to follow…

