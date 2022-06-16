CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy defeated Ka Long Angus Ng of Hong Kong 21-11,21-18  to book his place in the quarter-final of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament on Thursday.

Sameer Verma ended his campaign with a straight-game loss to world number five Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the second round.

The 27-year-old, a former world no. 11, went down 10-21 13-21 to sixth seeded Lee in a 43-minute men’s singles match.

This was Sameer’s fifth loss to Lee in seven meetings.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament after losing 16-21 13-21 to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in women’s doubles competition.

Later in the day, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will take on China’s Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi.

(With inputs from Agencies)

