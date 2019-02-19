English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Indonesia Submits Formal Bid to Host the 2032 Olympics
Indonesia has submitted a bid to host the 2032 Olympics, officials said Tuesday, after the Southeast Asian nation's widely lauded handling of the Asian Games last summer.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Jakarta: Indonesia has submitted a bid to host the 2032 Olympics, officials said Tuesday, after the Southeast Asian nation's widely lauded handling of the Asian Games last summer.
Muliaman Hadad, Indonesia's ambassador to Switzerland, submitted a formal bid letter from President Joko Widodo to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne last week, the foreign ministry confirmed Tuesday.
"This is the right moment to show Indonesia's capability as a big country," Hadad said in a statement made public this week.
Widodo publicly expressed Indonesia's interest in hosting the 2032 event in the capital, Jakarta, during last year's Asian Games - the world's second biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics.
India has also expressed an interest in hosting the 2032 games while North and South Korea have said they might enter a joint bid.
The IOC will announce the 2032 host by 2025. If successful, Indonesia would be the fourth Asian Olympics host after Japan, South Korea and China.
The next Olympics will be in 2020 in Tokyo, while Paris will host it in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.
Muliaman Hadad, Indonesia's ambassador to Switzerland, submitted a formal bid letter from President Joko Widodo to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne last week, the foreign ministry confirmed Tuesday.
"This is the right moment to show Indonesia's capability as a big country," Hadad said in a statement made public this week.
Widodo publicly expressed Indonesia's interest in hosting the 2032 event in the capital, Jakarta, during last year's Asian Games - the world's second biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics.
India has also expressed an interest in hosting the 2032 games while North and South Korea have said they might enter a joint bid.
The IOC will announce the 2032 host by 2025. If successful, Indonesia would be the fourth Asian Olympics host after Japan, South Korea and China.
The next Olympics will be in 2020 in Tokyo, while Paris will host it in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oman Dismissed for 24 Against Scotland in One-day Game
- After Pulwama, CRPF Madadgaar Has Become the Lifeline for Kashmiris All Over
- Box Office: Manikarnika Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Gully Boy Likely to Enter the Club
- Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
- Skoda Auto India Settles Trademark Row With Monte Carlo, Relaunches Rapid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results