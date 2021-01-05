Indonesian Star Sukamuljo Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pulls Out of Asian Leg of BWF World Tour with Partner Gideon

World number one pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo have pulled out of the Asian Leg of the BWF World Tour after Sukamuljo tested positive for Covid-19 . No positive tests have been recorded so far for players who were tested on arrival and who are currently in quarantine, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) informed on Tuesday.

Sukamuljo was tested on December 20 after showing symptoms of Covid-19 . He reportedly had lost his sense of smell and taste and had mild flu. After the test returned positive, he was kept in isolation at home. Two more subsequent tests, the second of which was on December 31, were also positive.

"Thank you for your prayers and support, I hope I can recover quickly and be able to train again as before. This is also a lesson for me to always be vigilant in future," said Sukamuljo as per a BWF statement.

Herry Iman Pierngadi, the head coach in men's doubles, said Sukamuljo wouldn't have entered the tournaments even if the last test had returned negative.

"Even if he had tested negative, I wouldn't have wanted him to compete at these three taxing tournaments. He wouldn't have had enough time to prepare properly. Right now, his health is of utmost importance."

There was a withdrawal in women's singles as local hope Nitchaon Jindapol was injured during training yesterday. Jindapol will miss both the YONEX Thailand Open (January 12-17) and the TOYOTA Thailand Open (January 19-24). She was drawn to face top seed Tai Tzu Ying in the first round of the YONEX Thailand Open next week.

Meanwhile, men's singles third seed Anders Antonsen, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier last month, has recovered and arrived in Bangkok with the rest of the Danish team.