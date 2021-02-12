Indumathi Back, Two Girls from U-17 World Cup Batch Picked: Indian Women's Football Team List for Turkey Tour

Indumathi Kathiresan will be back in national colours after a long gap as she has been picked in the latest team list for Indian women's football team's Turkey tour in preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. Since Indian Women's League 2018-19, she had been missing from the top-level football action as she was allegedly being denied a clearance from the Tamil Nadu Police to play football for the state or the country.

The national team will play international friendlies in Alanya, Turkey between February 14 and February 24 as the team prepares for the Asian Cup next year, which will be hosted by India.

Apart from Indu's return, another thing of note is that both Aditi Chauhan and Panthoi Chanu are missing from the list as they are both injured and in the recovery process.

Apart from that, two girls from the batch that was supposed to represent India in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 have also been picked in the team. That batch of girls will not get to play in the World Cup after it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. India will, however, host the next edition of the tournament in 2022 but will have a different set of players represent the country.

Here is the full team list:

GOALKEEPERS

Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (Manipur)

Sowmiya Narayanasamy (Tamil Nadu)

DEFENDERS

Ashalata Devi (Manipur)

Ngangbam Sweety Devi (Manipur)

Ritu Rani (Haryana)

Ranjana Chanu (Manipur)

Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi (Manipur)

Kritina Devi Thounaojam (Manipur)

MIDFIELDERS

Indumathi Kathiresan (Tamil Nadu)

Manisha (Punjab)

Sangita Basfore (West Bengal)

Sumithra Kamaraj (Tamil Nadu)

Pyari Xaxa (Odisha)

Sumati Kumari (Jharkhand)

FORWARDS

Anju Tamang (Sikkim)

Soumya Guguloth (Telangana)

Dangmei Grace (Manipur)

Karishma Shirvoikar (Goa)

Sandhiya Ranganathan (Tamil Nadu)

Daya Devi (Manipur)