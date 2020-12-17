News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Indy Punter Returns To Practice Following Cancer Surgery

Indy Punter Returns To Practice Following Cancer Surgery

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday, just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

INDIANAPOLIS: Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday, just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

It’s unclear whether he will play Sunday against Houston though coach Frank Reich said he remains hopeful Sanchez will play.

Indy (9-4) used Ryan Allen the past two weeks and he punted six times for a 46-yard average with a net average of 36.7 yards.

Sanchez is averaging 47.2 yards this season with a net of 40.6. In his most recent game, which came following the diagnosis but before surgery, he punted five times for an average of 50.8 yards in a loss to Tennessee.

The Titans and Colts are tied atop the AFC South.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


