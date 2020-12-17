Indy Punter Returns To Practice Following Cancer Surgery

INDIANAPOLIS: Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday, just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

It’s unclear whether he will play Sunday against Houston though coach Frank Reich said he remains hopeful Sanchez will play.

Indy (9-4) used Ryan Allen the past two weeks and he punted six times for a 46-yard average with a net average of 36.7 yards.

Sanchez is averaging 47.2 yards this season with a net of 40.6. In his most recent game, which came following the diagnosis but before surgery, he punted five times for an average of 50.8 yards in a loss to Tennessee.

The Titans and Colts are tied atop the AFC South.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL