Injured England Striker Harry Kane Could Return Next Month - Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur's eagerly-awaited medical bulletin on their England striker Harry Kane's right ankle provided good news on Wednesday with the club saying he could be playing next month.
File Image of Harry Kane's injury (Image: AFP)
London: Tottenham Hotspur's eagerly-awaited medical bulletin on their England striker Harry Kane's right ankle provided good news on Wednesday with the club saying he could be playing next month.
When Kane hobbled away from Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on Sunday having been substituted early in the 4-1 Premier League win, there were fears he had sustained serious damage.
However, the first update on his condition from Tottenham since the weekend offered a more optimistic scenario.
"Preliminary assessments have confirmed that (Kane) has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle," the club said in a statement on Twitter.
"The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to first team training next month."
Kane has scored 39 goals for club and country this season and is expected to be England's main striker at the World Cup finals in Russia which start in June.
He will miss Tottenham's FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea City this weekend and England's friendly internationals against the Netherlands on March 23 and Italy on March 27.
England manager Gareth Southgate will select his squad for the two friendlies on Thursday.
Kane, who is almost certain to miss Tottenham's next Premier League game away at Chelsea on April 1, spent two spells on the sidelines last season, both because of right ankle problems.
| Edited by: Arnab Sen
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
