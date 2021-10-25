CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#Bollywood
Home » News » Sports » Injured Roger Federer Slides Further Down ATP Rankings, Jannik Sinner Reaches Career-High Spot
1-MIN READ

Injured Roger Federer Slides Further Down ATP Rankings, Jannik Sinner Reaches Career-High Spot

Roger Federer slipped further down the rankings. (Reuters Photo)

Roger Federer slipped further down the rankings. (Reuters Photo)

Roger Federer, who has not played since Wimbledon, slipped down to world No.15 while Jannik Sinner reached a career-high spot of 11th in the world.

Former men’s tennis world number one Roger Federer dropped a further four places in the latest ATP rankings on Monday to 15th having exited the top 10 last week. The 40-year-old Swiss is side-lined with a right knee injury and has not played since a humiliating straight sets quarter-final defeat at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon on July 7. Whilst Federer falls there is a career high ranking of 11 for Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who rises two spots on the back of his success in Antwerp on Sunday which was his fourth title of the season.

Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie also reaches a career best ranking, the Briton moving up another two places to 14.

Novak Djokovic tops the rankings well clear of Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

Rankings:

RELATED NEWS

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11430 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9630

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7930

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6680

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5635

6. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5560

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4688

8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3615 (+1)

9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3405 (-1)

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3378

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3260 (+2)

12. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3196

13. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2903 (+2)

14. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2895 (+2)

15. Roger Federer (SUI) 2785 (-4)

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2693 (-2)

17. Christian Garin (CHI) 2510

18. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2400

19. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2392 (+3)

20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2225

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 25, 2021, 14:47 IST