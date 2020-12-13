Next Story
Injured Jota Out For Up To 2 Months, Says Klopp
Liverpool winger Diogo Jota could miss up to two months because of a knee injury, manager Jrgen Klopp said Sunday.
Jota was hurt during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Its worse than we first thought and better than we then thought,” Klopp said. All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed.
But he will be out for a while. We dont know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months.
Klopp said back-up left back Kostas Tsimikas is also out after an injury sustained against Midtjylland.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports