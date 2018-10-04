Injured Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Sent to Hospital for Tests

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was taken to hospital after sustaining a suspected back injury during his team's 1-0 defeat by Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.The Guinean was taken off the pitch on a stretcher midway through the first half of the group stage tie in Naples and is a major doubt for Liverpool's top-of-the-table Premier League clash at home to Manchester City on Sunday."Keita was transferred to a local hospital with the club doctor, where -- with the midfielder's agreement -- he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition," Liverpool said in a statement.Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 90th minute to send Napoli top of Group C on four points, one ahead of Liverpool and Paris St Germain. Red Star Belgrade are bottom with one point.