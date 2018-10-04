GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Injured Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Sent to Hospital for Tests

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was taken to hospital after sustaining a suspected back injury during his team's 1-0 defeat by Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.

Reuters

Updated:October 4, 2018, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Injured Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Sent to Hospital for Tests
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was taken to hospital after sustaining a suspected back injury during his team's 1-0 defeat by Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.

The Guinean was taken off the pitch on a stretcher midway through the first half of the group stage tie in Naples and is a major doubt for Liverpool's top-of-the-table Premier League clash at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

"Keita was transferred to a local hospital with the club doctor, where -- with the midfielder's agreement -- he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition," Liverpool said in a statement.

Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 90th minute to send Napoli top of Group C on four points, one ahead of Liverpool and Paris St Germain. Red Star Belgrade are bottom with one point.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...