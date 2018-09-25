GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Injured Lucas Pouille Pulls Out of Tokyo

French number one Lucas Pouille has pulled out of the men's ATP event in Tokyo after failing to recover from a muscle sprain, he confirmed Tuesday.

AFP

Updated:September 25, 2018, 7:33 PM IST
France's Lucas Pouille celebrates winning the Davis Cup after winning his match against Belgium's Steve Darcis. (Image: Reuters)
The injury forced Pouille to pull out of Metz last week, an event won by compatriot Gilles Simon.

"I'm still suffering from this muscle sprain, but I'm working hard to return to competition as soon as possible," said Pouille, who is 19th in the ATP rankings.

Pouille is gearing up for a demanding end-of-season campaign.

He is scheduled to play in two Masters 1000 events, in Shanghai and Paris, and will be pivotal to France's chances of winning the Davis Cup final, against Croatia, in Lille on November 23-25.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
