Injured Packers DL Montravius Adams Likely Out For Season

GREEN BAY, Wis.: Green Bay Packers reserve defensive lineman Montravius Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury.

The Packers placed Adams on injured reserve Wednesday, a move that requires him to sit out at least three games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday he doesnt expect Adams to return this season.

It doesnt bode well for Mon being able to come back, LaFleur said. Again, hes a guy thats battled through it, and I just think its going to be one of those where were probably going to have to shut him down.

The injury had prevented Adams from playing Sunday in a 34-31 overtime loss at Indianapolis. Adams also missed the Packers season-opening victory at Minnesota with a toe injury, and LaFleur said its the same toe thats bothering the lineman now.

Adams, a 2017 third-round draft pick from Auburn, has played in eight games this season and has 11 tackles. Two of those tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.

I thought Mon did a lot of great things this year in just limited action, just his ability to endure and fight through and the effort that he gives every time hes out on the grass, I thought was exceptional, LaFleur said. Its just unfortunate and (hes) somebody well miss.

The Packers (7-3) host the Chicago Bears (5-5) on Sunday night.

