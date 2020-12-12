Injured Saurav Ghosal Withdraws from Black Ball Squash Open

India's Saurav Ghosal on Friday tweeted that he will be pulling out of next week's Black Ball Squash Open in Cairo due to injury. World No.13 Ghosal, 34, said that he was yet to fully recover from an adductor injury he suffered during the Qatar Classic in early November.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have had to withdraw from the Black Ball Open. The adductor injury I suffered in my match in Qatar is on the mend but hasn't quite healed fully. Hopefully will be back on court soon! @PSAWorldTour PC: @n_clarke," Ghosal tweeted.

Black Ball Squash Open is to be held from December 13 to 18.

On November 2, Ghosal was knocked out of the Qatar Classic in the second round by Germany's world No.33 Raphael Kandra. The Indian was struggling with injury towards the end of the match which he lost 12-10, 9-11, 4-11, 7-11. The injury seemed to have caught up with Ghosal in the second set at which point he was dominating the match.

Ghosal is the among several players, including Kandra, France's Mathieu Castagnet and Qatar's Abdulla Al Tamimi, who have withdrawan from the Black Ball Open.