Injured Shadab Khan Ruled Out Of 1st ODI Against Zimbabwe

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Pakistan vice captain Shadab Khan will miss Fridays first one-day international against Zimbabwe because of a leg injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday that the all-rounder had stiffness in his left leg during an intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on Friday.

The PCB said Khan will continue his rehabilitation and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI.

Rawalpindi will host the three-match ODI series and also the three Twenty20s in empty stadiums.

Lahore was initially scheduled to host the Twenty20 series from Nov. 7-10, but it was moved to Rawalpindi because of expected smog.

