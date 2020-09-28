SPORTS

Injured Son Set To Miss Chelsea, United Matches

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League and is now set to miss the clashes with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The South Korean impressed before going off at the break, striking the post and the crossbar, but manager Jose Mourinho confirmed he had to replace him due to the hamstring injury.

Son is set to be sidelined for a busy period of fixtures for the north London club.

Spurs play Chelsea in the League Cup on Tuesday and then have a Europa League qualifier against Maccabi Haifa on Thursday.

On Sunday they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United before the international break.

  First Published: September 28, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
