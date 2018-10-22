English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Injured Stan Wawrinka Withdraws from Basel
A back injury suffered during a Sunday practice session with compatriot Roger Federer forced Stan Wawrinka to pull out of the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel on Monday.
Stan Wawrinka. (Image credit: Reuters)
Loading...
A back injury suffered during a Sunday practice session with compatriot Roger Federer forced Stan Wawrinka to pull out of the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel on Monday.
"I turned my back, and retiring was the only decision I could make," said the three-time Grand Slam champion, adding that he will end his season early and not play at the Paris Masters next week.
The withdrawal of Wawrinka, ranked 68th in the world as he continues to fight to fully recover more than a year after two knee surgeries, comes after Federer made an injury confession of his own.
Federer revealed in the run-up to the start at the St Jakobshalle that he had been suffering since the summer with a hand injury, which the 20-time Grand Slam winner insisted was fine now.
Federer, the holder, is seeking a ninth title at the event where he got his start in the sport as a teenage ballboy.
He begins on Tuesday night against Serb Filip Krajinovic.
Wawrinka has been playing in fits and starts this season, losing in the Shanghai first round this month after reaching the semi-finals in September in St Petersburg.
Wawrinka, twice a semi-finalist in Basel, was to have faced Adrian Mannarino in the first round on Wednesday.
Opening day play was getting underway in the evening on Monday with third seed and 2016 winner Marin Cilic facing Canadian Denis Shapovalov.
"I turned my back, and retiring was the only decision I could make," said the three-time Grand Slam champion, adding that he will end his season early and not play at the Paris Masters next week.
The withdrawal of Wawrinka, ranked 68th in the world as he continues to fight to fully recover more than a year after two knee surgeries, comes after Federer made an injury confession of his own.
Federer revealed in the run-up to the start at the St Jakobshalle that he had been suffering since the summer with a hand injury, which the 20-time Grand Slam winner insisted was fine now.
Federer, the holder, is seeking a ninth title at the event where he got his start in the sport as a teenage ballboy.
He begins on Tuesday night against Serb Filip Krajinovic.
Wawrinka has been playing in fits and starts this season, losing in the Shanghai first round this month after reaching the semi-finals in September in St Petersburg.
Wawrinka, twice a semi-finalist in Basel, was to have faced Adrian Mannarino in the first round on Wednesday.
Opening day play was getting underway in the evening on Monday with third seed and 2016 winner Marin Cilic facing Canadian Denis Shapovalov.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Sunil Chhetri Brace Helps Bengaluru FC Register Comfortable Win Against FC Pune City
- #MeToo: Tanushree Slaps Rs 10 Cr Defamation Suit on Rakhi Sawant for Maligning Her Image
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Emerges As Big Favourite, Arjun's Namaste England Tanks
- This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style
- Happy Birthday, Parineeti Chopra! Check Her Jaw-dropping Style Transformation in Pictures
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...