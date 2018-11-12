English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Injured Sunil Chhetri Ruled Out of India’s Friendly Against Jordan
Sunil Chhetri has been ruled out of the Indian football team’s upcoming international friendly against Jordan following an ankle injury sustained during Bengaluru FC’s Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters FC on November 5, 2018.
Image: Twitter
Sunil Chhetri has been ruled out of the Indian football team’s upcoming international friendly against Jordan following an ankle injury sustained during Bengaluru FC’s Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters FC on November 5th.
India physiotherapist Gigy George stated that Chhetri has been advised rest and has not reported to the ongoing preparatory camp in New Delhi.
"The BFC Medical Team have shared the MRI reports and medical assessments and we have scrutinised them thoroughly. Sunil needs rest of around two weeks and proper rehabilitation after which he can get back to training,” Gigy said.
Shervin Sheriff, India’s team doctor, added that traveling would be an issue with the injury Chhetri has picked up. "He can't travel with this injury as it's a weight-bearing joint. He needs to have proper rest along with the rehab programme for a speedy recovery.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and following it up with the club medical team and Sunil himself."
The match against Jordan will be played at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman on November 17, 2018 and the Indian squad will be leaving for the city on the 15th.
Chhetri will be a key figure for India in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. India have been clubbed with hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain and will play their first match against Thailand on January 6, 2019.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
