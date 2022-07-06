Inspiration for Every Indian! PM Modi Hails PT Usha after Nomination to Rajya Sabha

Legendary athlete PT Usha, also known as Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha, was nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to share a picture with PT Usha and said: “The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. @PTUshaOfficial pic.twitter.com/uHkXu52Bgc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

PY Usha was born into a poor family to EVM Paithal and TV Lakshmi on June 27 in 1964, in Kerala, and rose to become a legendary figure in Indian sports history. She earned the nicknames ‘Payyoli Express’ and ‘Queen of Indian Track And Field’ for her stellar record at the international stage.

ALSO READ | Opportunity for Me to be a Good Ambassador for Indian Women’s Football: Dangmei Grace

PT Usha, widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian athletes, hogged the limelight throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s. She was passionate about sprinting since her childhood but poverty and ill-health nearly shattered her dreams. But, like every dark tunnel has a ray of light at the end, Usha’s destiny took a turn for the better when she received a scholarship of Rs. 250 from the Kerala Government which then had just set up a women’s sports division.

True to her humble spirit, Usha owes her success to her personal coach, Om Nambiar, who has been instrumental in her stupendous rise as a woman athlete at that time.

Along with PT Usha, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple Veerendra Heggade and noted screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad were also nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.