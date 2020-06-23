Inspire Institute of Sport Celebrates Olympic Day With a Powerful Message

To commemorate the occasion of Olympic Day, the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has released a video bringing together athletes from across the institute's sporting disciplines to highlight the power of sport to unite and overcome obstacles.

With the unprecedented decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, athletes across the world have had to stay away from doing what they do best: training and competing.

As the sporting world moves towards the 'new normal', the video features IIS stars including Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia (Wrestling), Neeraj Chopra, Arpinder Singh, Annu Rani and Tejaswin Shankar (Athletics), Manisha Moun and Vikas Krishan Yadav (Boxing) to showcase the resilience of athletes in the face of adversity and encourages the world to "keep plugging away" towards a better tomorrow.





The power of sport to unite and overcome hurdles is as relevant as ever today. We will triumph, we will fall short, but most importantly, we will always try. Today, we celebrate our spirit of pursuit, of participation and of always plugging away.#OlympicDay pic.twitter.com/Z1hGkKZJSc

— Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) June 23, 2020

International Olympic Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when the International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894. It is meant to motivate individuals around the world to become their best selves. One doesn’t have to be an Olympian to participate in this celebration of sports. The first-ever Olympic day was celebrated on June 23, 1948. The countries of Portugal, Greece, Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Great Britain, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Belgium organized an Olympic Day in their respective countries, relayed a message and urging young people of the world to participate and make sports an integral part of their lives.

Commenting on the occasion of Olympic Day, CEO of IIS, Rushdee Warley, said: "The driving force behind everything we do at IIS is to nurture and holistically develop athletes, allowing them to fulfill their potential and become effective contributing members of society. A key life lesson that sport teaches us is to never give up and find ways to overcome any obstacles that come our way. This is as relevant as ever today and we are happy to showcase this resilience through our athletes, who are the best ambassadors of what we stand for."