Inspired by Tessa Blanchard, WWE's Charlotte Keen to Pursue a 'Male' Championship Title

Charlotte Flair is arguably one of the top 'guys' currently at WWE, with the Queen wining everything there is to win in the company, at least on the women's side of the titles.

Charlotte Flair has won the retired Divas Championship, RAW and SmackDown Women's title as well as the NXT Women's title. The only women's title she hasn't won us the tag team belts.

Flair in a recent interview was asked if she would be interested in contesting for a men's title, she said that it is something she wants to pursue.

Flair was asked by Sportkeeda, what she thought of Tessa Blanchard, who is the reigning World champion, and if she herself want to got for a men's title in WWE.

"It's something that I want to pursue but, if you look at the big picture when women are succeeding in different organisations all around the world, we’re all succeeding and we’re all winning from that, so for her to hold that accolade is just, we should support and be just extremely proud as a woman, to see her do that," Flair told Sportkeeda.

"Because, when one’s doing well, we’re all doing well, and that is what has pretty much driven the Women’s Revolution is we work better in numbers. So, it’s not something that I think about right now. But I couldn’t be more proud and happy for what she is doing for women around the world.” Falir added.

In fact it in WWE women have in the past won belt traditionally held by men, with Chyna winning the Intercontinental title, Mighty Molly won the WWE Hardcore and latest Jacqueline won the WWE Cruiserweight title.