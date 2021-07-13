CHANGE LANGUAGE
3-MIN READ

'Inspiring, Unprecedented': Netizens in Awe of PM Modi's Interaction with Tokyo-bound Athletes

Indian athletes' interaction with PM Modi. (Photo Credit: Dutee Chand Twitter)

Indian athletes' interaction with PM Modi. (Photo Credit: Dutee Chand Twitter)

Netizens were all praise for PM Narendra Modi's "inspiring" interaction with the athletes set to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s interaction with Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes on Tuesday left the netizens in awe. The PM had a video conference interaction with archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav, javelin star Neeraj Chopra, athlete Dutee Chand, boxers Ashish Kumar and Mary Kom, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, shooting’s young stars in Elavenil Valarivan and Saurabh Chaudhary, table tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, swimmer Sajan Prakash, Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and tennis ace Sania Mirza ahead of the Olympics.

After the interaction, the athletes were elated with the chance to speak to the PM and thanked him for his words of encouragement and motivation ahead of the mega-event. During the interaction, Indian athletes shared their stories of struggle, sacrifices and positivity while Modi urged them to not get pressurised by the expectations of billions and focus only on putting their best foot forward.

Modi interacted with 15 of the 126 Indian athletes, who are all set to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for July 23 to August 8.

Home Minister Amit Shah said PM Modi’s interaction with the athletes will be motivating for them and asked all of India to come together and cheer for India at the Narendra Modi app.

Netizens said that the kind of interaction PM Modi had with the athletes was “unprecedented" and something that would surely motivate the athletes.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across these disciplines that India will participate in, is also the highest ever for the country.

first published:July 13, 2021, 21:48 IST