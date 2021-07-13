'Inspiring, Unprecedented': Netizens in Awe of PM Modi's Interaction with Tokyo-bound Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s interaction with Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes on Tuesday left the netizens in awe. The PM had a video conference interaction with archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav, javelin star Neeraj Chopra, athlete Dutee Chand, boxers Ashish Kumar and Mary Kom, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, shooting’s young stars in Elavenil Valarivan and Saurabh Chaudhary, table tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, swimmer Sajan Prakash, Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and tennis ace Sania Mirza ahead of the Olympics.

After the interaction, the athletes were elated with the chance to speak to the PM and thanked him for his words of encouragement and motivation ahead of the mega-event. During the interaction, Indian athletes shared their stories of struggle, sacrifices and positivity while Modi urged them to not get pressurised by the expectations of billions and focus only on putting their best foot forward.

Modi interacted with 15 of the 126 Indian athletes, who are all set to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for July 23 to August 8.

Home Minister Amit Shah said PM Modi’s interaction with the athletes will be motivating for them and asked all of India to come together and cheer for India at the Narendra Modi app.

Motivation drives performance. I am confident that PM @narendramodi Ji’s interaction with our Tokyo Olympics contingent will further motivate them to bring laurels to the nation.Let us all come together and #Cheer4India. Convey your greetings through https://t.co/CpSP3FBq7I — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 13, 2021

Netizens said that the kind of interaction PM Modi had with the athletes was “unprecedented" and something that would surely motivate the athletes.

@narendramodi jis interaction with Tokyo Olympics contingent and their family is so inspiring. It will surely boost morale and they will definitely bring laurels to the country#Cheer4India https://t.co/RSTJWbNAZv— SanghiDentico????,???? (@priyathedentico) July 13, 2021

PM @narendramodi Ji having words with all Indian players and their families going for #TokyoOlympics.This quality of Narendra Modi Ji is just amazing.It will surely boost up the confidence of players.A True Leader! ????#Cheer4India— Kishor Jangid ???? (@iKishorJangir) July 13, 2021

This s a really great stuff by Modi. Speaking and encouraging each and every Olympian personally. This will be a great morale booster for them!! All the best to all the athletes representing India in Olympics ?? #Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/ufOcUIph1c— Athiswamy (@athitheboss) July 13, 2021

Modi interacting with each Tokyo bound athlete individually, along with their families.. Each interaction personalised, with the ease of familiarity.. Can only imagine how motivated they must feel.. Has any PM done this ever..?? Hats off to his leadership skills..! pic.twitter.com/zItTQuonFF— Harish Puri ???? (@harishbpuri) July 13, 2021

It is a great learning from @narendramodi Ji ,how to set role models and make them hero’s, first time that I am seeing the interaction of athletes and there families.. how proud now parents would feel and how motivated would those dreaming to make it to Olympics or nationals feel https://t.co/eaPTwpDP7F— Pradeep.DR???? (@pradeepdr3) July 13, 2021

The way @narendramodi ji is not only giving a pep talk to the Indian Contingent but is also talking to them about the basics of participation, sportsman spirit and maintaining healthy health for #TokyoOlympics#Cheer4India is good to watch@ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/5CK4dih0mJ— MemeXD (@Meme__xD) July 13, 2021

This is amazing, I haven’t seen such interactions anywhere before, hats off to Modi ji for interacting and boosting the moral of our athletes ????, #Cheer4India #PMOIndia https://t.co/mKAh6VnYB1— ARTHAV KASHYAP (@ArthavKashyap) July 13, 2021

Yaar, where we will get such an amazing PM who remembers and talks about such details and small small things to make others feel special and encourage them. Ek he dil hai Modi Ji, kitni bar loge ?? https://t.co/TQHk4cyDnd— Arya Kanya (@DreamingNeha) July 13, 2021

Happy to witness Unprecedented personal talk with each athlete by PM, You are people’s PM @narendramodi ????All the Best to all Athletes ??#Cheer4India https://t.co/3cBt7rKyiu— Kirron Sharrma ???? (@kirron_sharrma) July 13, 2021

This is really very motivating for the players and parents and the fans too @ianuragthakur https://t.co/uJe9X5SevP— Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) July 13, 2021

Brilliant effort by our @narendramodi for motivating our indian athletes. #Cheer4India— ? ?AD (@VaidehiiKaDulha) July 13, 2021

The way @narendramodi interacting with Olympics players is so great. ??— prakashmehta (@prakash_doc) July 13, 2021

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across these disciplines that India will participate in, is also the highest ever for the country.

