INT vs BEN Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Inter Milan will aim to keep up the momentum after their dramatic Derby della Madonnina victory in midweek in order to keep pace with arch-rivals AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table when Benevento travel to the San Siro. There were goals fired from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen that saw Inter bag a historic Coppa Italia win over the Rossoneri on Tuesday night and this sealed a place in the semi-finals.

Benevento will eye to see a win coming their way in the upcoming game. They have only six wins from 19 games and are currently 11th in the standings but they are still clear of the relegation zone so far.

Both the sides have only clashed four times in history and well, Inter Milan, have come out on top on each occasion.

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento game will commence at 1:15 AM IST on Sunday, January 31.

INT vs BEN Serie A 2020-21, Inter Milan vs Benevento Live Streaming

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento match will telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) in India.

INT vs BEN Serie A 2020-21, Inter Milan vs Benevento: Match Details

Sunday, January 31 – 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs BEN Dream11 team for Inter Milan vs Benevento

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs BEN Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Benevento Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs BEN Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Benevento Vice-captain: Gianluca Lapadula

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs BEN Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Benevento Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs BEN Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Benevento Defenders: Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs BEN Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Benevento Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs BEN Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Benevento Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Gianluca Lapadula

INT vs BEN, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs Benevento: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

INT vs BEN, Serie A 2020-21 Benevento possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Andres Tello, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Caprari