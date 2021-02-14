INT vs LAZ Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Lazio Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Inter Milan will play host to Lazio on Sunday at the San Siro for their latest Serie A match. They come into this match after a 2-0 win over Cesare Prandelli's Fiorentina last Saturday in their most recent Serie A game.

Lazio, on the other hand, beat Eusebio Di Francesco's Cagliari 1-0 on Monday. They were helped by a second-half goal from star striker Ciro Immobile which sealed the match for Simone Inzaghi's side.

In a total 33 head-to-head encounters between both the sides, Inter Milan hold the advantage. They have managed to win 16 games have lost 12 and have drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, and this match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Lazio game will commence at 01:15 AM IST.

INT vs LAZ Serie A 2020-21, Inter Milan vs Lazio Live Streaming

Inter Milan vs Lazio can be seen on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Serie A in India will be available on SonyLIV.

INT vs LAZ Serie A 2020-21, Inter Milan vs Lazio: Match Details

Sunday, February 14 – 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs LAZ Dream11 team for Inter Milan vs Lazio

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-captain: Joaquin Correa

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu

Midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa

INT vs LAZ, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs Lazio: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

INT vs LAZ, Serie A 2020-21 Lazio possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: Pepe Reina, Mateo Musacchio, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa