INT vs MIL Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Derby della Madonnina or Milan derby is here. Rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan will lock horns at the iconic San Siro Stadium, which is home to both the sides. The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan fixture is scheduled for Saturday, October 17. Both sides are unbeaten in the league so far and will look to continue their dominance on the field. Especially, Milan have impressed fans with their performance this season. They have won all three matches without conceding a goal and stretching their unbeaten run to 19 matches in all competitions. They are sitting on the second slot with nine points.

On the other hand, Inter are 5th on the league table with seven points next to their name.

If we look into the head-to-head between the two sides ahead of the derby, Milan have not beaten Inter in Serie A in eight attempts since a 3-0 victory in January 2016. Milan were on the losing end in their last four face-offs.

It will be interesting to see whether an injury-hit Inter can manage to continue their winning streak against Milan or not.

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan fixture is 9:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

INT vs MIL Serie A 2020-21, Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Team News

Inter will be without defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar, wing-back Ashley Young, midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini and reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu after all tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

As for Milan, star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is all set for the derby clash after recovering from coronavirus.

INT vs MIL Serie A 2020-21, Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live Streaming

Inter Milan vs AC Milan match will telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels. Viewers can also live streaming at Sony Liv.

INT vs MIL Serie A 2020-21, Inter Milan vs Atalanta: Match Details

October 17 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at San Siro Stadium.

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs MIL Dream11 team for Inter Milan vs Atalanta

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs AC Milan captain: Ibrahimovic

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs AC Milan vice-captain: Lukaku

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs AC Milan goalkeeper: Donnarumma

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs AC Milan defenders: De Vrij, Kjaer, Romagnoli, D'Ambrosio

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs AC Milan midfielders: Bennacer, Calhanoglu, Brozovic

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs AC Milan strikers: Lukaku, Martinez, Ibrahimovic

INT vs MIL, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Atalanta: Handanovic; De Vrij, D'Ambrosio, Kolarov; Hakimi, Brozovic, Vidal, Barella, Perisic; Lukaku, Martinez

INT vs MIL, Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Saelemaekers; Ibrahimovic