INT vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Inter Milan and AC Milan will be separated by two points and one place in the Serie A standings. Now, they will meet in the second Derby della Madonnina of the season.

Crowned 'Winter Champions' despite a desperate 3-0 defeat to Atalanta at the weekend, league leaders Milan will look to bag their sixth Coppa Italia trophy against their San Siro-sharing rivals as they take on each other in the quarter-finals.

Inter Milan have a slight edge over their rivals as they have won 82 out of 226 games as opposed to AC Milan's 77 victories.

For Inter Milan, Danilo D'Ambrosio is currently out injured and hence, will not be able to play a part in the derby this week. Barring this, Inter Milan will be able to field a strong starting XI.

AC Milan, on the other hand, will be without Matteo Gabbia and Ismael Bennacer – both of whom are injured and are sidelined for this match. Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his return earlier this month and is could feature in this match.

INT vs MIL Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Inter Milan vs AC Milan

INT vs MIL Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Inter Milan probable line-up vs AC Milan: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Ashely Young; Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku

INT vs MIL Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 AC Milan probable line-up vs Inter Milan: Ciprian Tatarusanu; Diogo Dalot, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Ante Rebic, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic