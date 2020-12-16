INT vs NAP Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Two of the top three teams of this season in Italy, Inter Milan and Napoli will face off in the Serie A at 1:15 am IST on Thursday at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium. There is very little separating the two teams as Inter Milan with 24 points stands at the second position, only behind AC Milan and Napoli is just below Inter with 23 points. Although Napoli have won eight matches, one more than their rivals, the three losses weigh them down a bit.

Inter Milan will be coming into this match having won four consecutive games and will look to keep the streak alive. Napoli, on the other hand, have won four of the last five games, with their last loss coming at the hands of AC Milan. Both teams look neck and neck on paper and it is certainly going to be a blockbuster contest.

INT vs NAP Serie A 2020-21, Inter Milan vs Napoli Live Streaming

Inter Milan vs Napoli match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD channels in India. Viewers can also live stream at SonyLIV.

INT vs NAP Serie A 2020-21, Inter Milan vs Napoli: Match Details

December 17 – 01:15 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs NAP Dream11 team for Inter Milan vs Napoli

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Napoli captain: Romelu Lukaku

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Napoli vice-captain: Nicolo Barella

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Napoli goalkeeper: David Ospina

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Napoli defenders: Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Napoli midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski

Serie A 2020-21, INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction for Inter Milan vs Napoli strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Lorenzo Insigne

INT vs NAP, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs Napoli: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Ashley Young, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

INT vs NAP, Serie A 2020-21 Napoli possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens