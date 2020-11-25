INT vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group B Match, Inter Milan vs Real Madrid - Playing XI, Football

In an exciting Group B fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Inter Milan will host Real Madrid at San Siro stadium on Thursday, November 26. The UEFA Champions League game between Inter Milan and Real Madrid is scheduled to kick off at 01:30am IST.

Both clubs had stuttering start this season as the European giants are sitting below Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk in the table. Following their 1-1 draw against Atalanta in Serie A before the international break, the Nerazzurri made a great comeback with a 4-2 win over Torino FC on Sunday. However, they are yet to display the same in the Champions League so far, as they currently sit at the bottom of Group B with just two points from three games.

Meanwhile, it isn’t very different for Real Madrid either. They were held to a 1-1 draw to Villareal in La Liga, followed by 4-1 hammering at the hands of Valencia before the international break. The Los Blancos are just two points ahead with four points of rival Inter Milan in the Champions League Group B standings, sitting at the third spot.

A loss for either side will diminish the hope of qualification for the team that capitulates on Thursday morning. Out of the last 10 games between the two giants, Inter Milan have won five and Real Madrid four, the other one ended in a draw. In their first meeting in the Champions League campaign earlier this month, Real Madrid took the spoils with a 3-2 victory.

