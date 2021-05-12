INT vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Serie A 2020-21 between Inter Milan andAS Roma: There are only three weeks of action left in the Serie A season and we have crowned champions Inter Milan take on AS Roma at San Siro this midweek in a bid to end this season on a high and continue their unbeaten run.After having been crowned champions last week, they went to beat Sampdoria 5-1 and will enter this match full of confidence.

AS Roma, on the other hand, will be looking to make it through to the UEFA Europa Conference League next season as Jose Mourinho takes over the mantle of the side. They come into this match place seventh on the points table and two points clear of Sassulo.

They come into this match after having beaten Manchester United and Crotone in their last two fixtures and this will give them confidence locking horns with the Serie A champions.

Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan will come into this match without the services of midfielder Arturo Vidal as well as former AS Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov.

AS Roma, on the other hand, will be missing the services of eight first-team players that include Pau Lopez, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jordan Veretout, Chris Smalling, Federico Fazio, Riccardo Calafiori, Amadou Diawara as well Leonardo Spinazzola.

INT vs ROM Live Streaming

Most of the Series A 2020-21 matches can be seen on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Serie A in India will be available on SonyLIV.

INT vs ROM Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the San Siro, in Milan. The game will start at 12:15 AM IST.

INT vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Edin Dzeko

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Ebrima Darboe, Rick Karsdorp

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko

INT vs ROM Probable XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

AS Roma: Antonio Mirante; Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Ebrima Darboe, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

