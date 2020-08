INT vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk semi-final - Playing XI, Football

Inter Milan will be squaring off against Shakhtar Donetsk at tonight’s match of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals. The UEFA Europa League semi-finals INT vs SHA match is scheduled to take place at the Esprit Arena. The INT vs SHA UEFA Europa League semi-finals fixture is scheduled to take place at 12.30am IST on Tuesday, August 18.

In the quarterfinals match of the UEFA Europa League, Shakhtar Donetsk played against FC Basel, winning by 4-0. Their earlier match against the Wolves was won by 3-0. Meanwhile, Inter Milan have defeated Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen in their previous fixtures.

UEFA Europa League Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk semi-final: INT vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Europa League INT vs SHA, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Dream11 Captain: Lukaku

UEFA Europa League INT vs SHA, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Dream11 Vice-Captain: Barella

UEFA Europa League INT vs SHA, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Dream11 Goalkeeper: A Pyatov

UEFA Europa League INT vs SHA, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Dream11 Defenders: S De Vrij, A Young, Godin

UEFA Europa League INT vs SHA, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Dream11 Midfielders: Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Taison, Stepanenko

UEFA Europa League INT vs SHA, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Dream11 Strikers: Moraes, Lukaku

UEFA Europa League INT vs SHA, Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young, Martinez, Lukaku

UEFA Europa League INT vs SHA, Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: Pyatov, Dodo, Krivtsov, Bondar, Matvyenko, Antonio, Stepanenko, Marlos, Patrick, Taison, Moraes