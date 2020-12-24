Inter Beats Verona To Go Top Of Serie A Ahead Of Milan-Lazio

Inter Milan could end the year top of Serie A after winning 2-1 at Hellas Verona to leapfrog city rival AC Milan on Wednesday.

Lautaro Martnez and Milan kriniar scored for Inter, either side of an equalizer that was gifted to Ivan Ili by the Nerazzurri defense.

Inter moved two points above Milan, which hosts Lazio later in one of seven remaining matches in the final round of fixtures before the winter break.

Inter was the in-form team in the league, with six successive wins, and hadnt lost a Serie A match to Verona since 1992.

Both Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovi and his Verona counterpart Marco Silvestri pulled off good saves in the first half as the Nerazzurri once again started slugglishly.

Inter broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half with a spectacular Martnez volley in off the inside of the far post from Achraf Hakimis cross.

But a series of Inter errors led to Veronas equalizer in the 63rd minute. Ashley Young allowed Davide Faraoni to get in a cross that Handanovi appeared to have in his grasp but he fumbled it and the ball ended up between the legs of a confused kriniar, who appeared frozen, as Ilic tapped it in.

kriniar atoned for his error six minutes later when he headed in Marcelo Brozovis cross.

